Tottenham’s squad is, quite simply, too big at the moment.

With the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all returning from their loan spells, Spurs have more than 30 senior players on their books at the moment.

Of course, you can only register 25 players for the Premier League, and that means that Spurs may have to leave a few players out.

According to Martin Lipton, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, one player who could be unfortunate to miss out is Ryan Sessegnon.

The £25m player is currently nursing an injury and after undergoing surgery, he isn’t expected to be back playing football by the end of this year.

For this reason, Spurs may well leave him out of their 25-man Premier League squad, at least for the first portion of this season.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sessegnon unregistered

Lipton shared what he knows about the left-back.

“I think you have to take a view on Spence, Sessegnon will probably be at the club, but he probably won’t be in the squad because of his injury, you can’t guarantee he will be fit before the end of December, so there’s no point in putting him in the squad if he’s not going to be fit. Reguilon I would get rid of him tomorrow because he’s not done enough,” Lipton said.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Makes sense

While it’s never ideal to be left out of a Premier League squad, it does make sense that Tottenham could leave Sessegnon out of their side here.

If he’s not going to be fit until January, there is literally zero reason to put him in the side.

Sessegnon can be registered in the new year, and with Spurs’ squad already so bloated, the last thing they need is to waste a squad space on someone who, quite simply, can’t play.

Sessegnon may still have a future at Spurs, but don’t be shocked if he is left out of the squad once the registration deadline comes around.