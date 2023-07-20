Aston Villa are not giving up in the race to sign Moussa Diaby this summer.

The Villans have been heavily linked with the Bayer Leverkusen forward for a number of weeks now.

And in recent days, speculation suggesting Villa are really pushing for Diaby has intensified.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

For instance, according to Florian Plettenberg, Villa have submitted an offer worth €50m (£43m) for Diaby.

However, Leverkusen have apparently rejected the Villans offer.

They are now reportedly expecting a third bid worth €60m (around £52m) from the Villa park side.

Meanwhile, Villa also have to contend with competition from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the state of play involving Villa and Diaby on GiveMeSport.

He expects the Villans to submit a revised offer for Diaby “probably this week”.

However, Romano also reckons this could be Villa’s last attempt, after which they’ll look elsewhere.

Rennes star Jeremy Doku is one of the Villans’ other options to bolster their attacking ranks, claimed the Italian.

“So this is a concrete possibility for Aston Villa and I expect them to try once again for Diaby,” said Romano.

“So expect their new bid probably this week, but if not, they will move on. Jeremy Doku is one of their other options.”

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Our view

Diaby is one of the top attacking talents in Europe and the time is right for him to make a big career move.

However, Villa have to up their game if they are to convince Leverkusen to sell the prospective ‘superstar‘.

And to make things even harder, they’re up against a Saudi Pro League club eager to recruit another top player.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. If Leverkusen accept their latest bid, then there’s hope.

Otherwise, the Villans probably won’t stick around, and will move onto other targets. Doku is certainly a good shout.