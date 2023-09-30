Arsenal have incredible squad depth at the moment, but any top team still has to have their star players.

Indeed, even the best teams in history have had players they ultimately rely upon more than any others, and this Arsenal side is no different.

Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen just how important the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are to this Arsenal team, while last season we saw the importance of William Saliba after his injury towards the end of the campaign.

After a busy summer, Arsenal have so much depth now, and according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (30/9/23 2:20PM), one of their summer signings is already one of their most important players.

Indeed, Morrison claims that Declan Rice is now up there alongside Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard as one of Arsenal’s most important players.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rice so important

Morrison named Rice as one of Arsenal’s most important players these days.

“He’s outstanding, they gave that one as an own goal, and then a composed finish down the middle. We said it last week, he is their most important player alongside Martin Odegaard, and you’d probably throw Declan Rice into that as well now, but Saka, such a top top player,” Morrison said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Vital

Rice may have only played a handful of games for Arsenal so far, but he’s already such an important part of this team.

After the departure of Granit Xhaka and an injury to Thomas Partey, Arsenal’s midfield could have been in serious bother this season, but Rice has slotted in perfectly and held down the fort brilliantly.

Rice arrived at Arsenal with huge expectations attached to him due to his pricetag, and it’s fair to say that he’s living up to his billing as a transformative signing at the Emirates.