Speaking on the FPL Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been discussing Kaoru Mitoma’s future and where he thinks the Brighton winger will end up.

The Brighton winger has been making waves this season with his direct, entertaining and effective style of play.

The 25-year-old is being tipped for a massive move this summer, and Clarke has tipped the winger to join his former club, Arsenal.

Mitoma to Arsenal

Clarke discussed the Brighton star and a potential move to the Emirates.

“I think there’s more chance of Mitoma maintaining this level of form than Solly March,” Clarke said.

“Mitoma would be my pick, and I think he’s destined for a bigger move, probably to Arsenal like all of the other Brighton players. I think Mitoma will end up at one of the bigger clubs in the country, he looks like a real player.”

Would fit in

Clarke may have been semi-serious when discussing MItoma moving to Arsenal, but it has to be said that he’d fit in at the Emirates brilliantly.

It’s hard to watch Mitoma and not be immediately reminded of Gabriel Martinelli. The pair play in such a similar way, and the idea of Mitoma playing in this Arsenal team is mouthwatering.

While Clarke has tipped a move for the ‘incredible’ winger this summer, sadly, we have to say it looks unlikely. After all, Arsenal already have Martinelli in addition to Leandro Trossard down that left wing, so the addition of Mitoma to their side could potentially be overkill at this point.

However, as Clarke says, Mitoma is certainly good enough to play for one of the Premier League’s top clubs, so watch this space.

