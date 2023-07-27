Liverpool are looking for midfielders, and one player who has been consistently linked throughout this summer is Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian is apparently one player who is on the Reds’ radar, but, sadly, it doesn’t look as though there’s going to be much movement on this front anytime soon.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Chelsea are the firm favourites to sign Caicedo, and Liverpool are seemingly out of the equation due to the £100m pricetag slapped on the 21-year-old’s head.

No Caicedo move

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘strong‘ midfielder and Liverpool.

“They want an overall deal worth £100m, Chelsea are nowhere near that yet. Chelsea need Caicedo done massively. I still make them strong favourites. There are other options out there,” Bailey said.

“Are Liverpool out of the equation? I think Liverpool are out of the equation probably because of what it costs, that would be a lot of money and United are not in the market for someone for that price in that position.”

Would be ideal

This is so frustrating to hear as Caicedo would have been absolutely perfect for Liverpool.

Capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as a right-back, Caicedo would’ve been the perfect foil for Trent Alexander-Arnold in this new hybrid midfield role as he would have provided an excellent level of defensive cover down the right.

Of course, a £100m transfer is a lot to ask of Liverpool, but if ever there was a time for the Reds to push the boat out, this is it.

Sadly, it looks like Caicedo is more likely to head to Stamford Bridge than Anfield right now.