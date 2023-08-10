‘Priority’ for ‘one of Europe’s top young players’ is to join Everton, he wanted move since July – Romano

Everton are looking to sign some top players and one of them is desperate the join the club this summer transfer window.

With Everton involved in the Premier League relegation battle over the last two seasons, it is no shock to see them want attacking additions.

One player they have been heavily linked to is Wilfried Gnonto. Reports recently suggested his made himself unavailable for the Leeds squad during their Carabao Cup tie this week.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future and it is one that Everton fans will love to see ahead of the season starting.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gnonto keen to join Everton

The Premier League season starts this weekend, so any new Premier League signings will more likely be involved in the team from next week.

Romano tweeted on Gnonto and his desire to join the Toffees. He said: “Willy Gnonto wants Everton move since July and he hasn’t changed his position. Priority is to join EFC this summer. The agreement on personal terms is on five year deal — that’s why Gnonto did not make himself available for Leeds.”

The forward, who is hailed as “one of Europe’s top young players“ no doubt has a very high ceiling. In the Premier League at his current club Leeds, he showed glimpses of his top potential.

If he is to sign for Everton then they need to see him consistently play at his best. No doubt he would be a great signing for the present and for the future of the club.

Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

It should be a possible transfer that excites fans of the club. If he performs well it will massively help the Toffees push away from relegation next season.

More so, the club would be able to sell him for a huge potential profit if he matches the quality that many believe that he has.