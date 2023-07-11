It was reported on Monday evening that Tottenham were closing in on signing Micky Van de Ven from Wolfsburg, but things may be about to change on that front.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Tottenham may now abandon their pursuit of Van de Ven due to the price attached to this deal.

Jacobs stated that there are some serious issues surrounding the price attached to this deal, and Spurs could instead end up looking towards Edmond Tapsoba as an option.

Van de Ven U-turn

Jacobs shared what he knows about the 22-year-old.

“Micky Van de Ven is one player they’ve been considering and exploring but price has been an issue there. We know that this is a key area because Ange Postecoglou is intent on having ball-playing centre-backs, but Spurs will abandon their pursuit of Micky Van de Ven because ultimately price is a problem and they’re looking for value in the market,” Jacobs said.

“So that leads them towards perhaps Edmond Tapsoba, another who has been on the list, and he’s a top target it’s fair to say. The valuation there is between £40-45m. Manor Solomon is coming in as well, so Tottenham have done a fair amount of business here.”

How much?

It’s interesting to hear that Spurs are having some issues when it comes to the price attached to Van de Ven. After all, we’re yet to really hear how much the player himself will cost.

Indeed, for all of the reports about talks going well, we’ve never really heard about the price attached, and the fact that Spurs could now favour a potential £45m move for Tapsoba would indicate that Van de Ven would cost an arm and a leg.

It remains to be seen what Spurs do here, but it looks as though they could end up going for Tapsoba instead of Van de Ven.