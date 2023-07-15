‘Pretty sure’: £25m player is almost certain to stay at Leeds this season now – journalist

Dan James is very likely to be staying at Leeds United as the Whites prepare for life back in the Championship.

That is what is being reported by Graham Smyth who was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the winger.

Smyth says that he’s pretty sure that James will be staying at Leeds this season, and he noted that if the Welshman stays alongside one of the Whites’ other wide options, the Yorkshire club will be looking good in terms of depth in the wide areas going forwards this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

James likely to stay

Smyth shared what he knows about the £25m man.

“When you consider the wing options they have, Dan James we’re pretty sure he’s going to stay, and in the Championship he will be rapid. Sinisterra if he stays would be incredible, Gnonto would be incredible, Harrison would be incredible. Those are some really good options to have,” Smyth said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Effective

Say what you will about Dan James’ footballing ability, the winger will be incredibly effective in the Championship next season.

His sheer pace is impossible to deal with, and while that finishing touch isn’t quite there, one would imagine that he will carve out chance after chance for this Leeds team.

There’s a reason Leeds once paid such a massive fee for the player and there’s a reason Manchester United signed him from Swansea City a few years ago.

This is a player who can be a cut above the Championship, and in a Leeds team that should be one of the best in the division next term, he could well be a star at this level once again.