Andy Goldstein has shared what someone at Tottenham Hotspur has told him about what James Maddison is like behind the scenes as he discussed how he ended up at Spurs in the summer.

Goldstein was speaking to Darren Bent on talkSPORT about the best signings made in the Premier League during the most recent window.

Unsurprisingly, James Maddison features prominently in the discussion. Tottenham signed Maddison for £40 million off the back of Leicester City’s relegation. Of course, he had been the Foxes’ talisman for much of his time at the King Power Stadium.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Some may have wondered whether he would be able to take that form to Spurs. But those concerns have been put to bed in an emphatic manner. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists in eight Premier League games.

James Maddison impressing on and off the pitch since Tottenham move

He is quickly becoming a talisman at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, too. And with that, some of the other clubs may be wondering whether they dropped the ball on not making their own move.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Darren Bent admitted that he could only speculate that something off the pitch may have put other teams off. And that prompted Goldstein to share what he has heard about Maddison from someone at Hotspur Way.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“I know someone at Spurs, who’s there day to day, says he’s the nicest fella you’ll meet,” he told talkSPORT.

Perhaps Maddison’s style of play suggests that he has a streak of arrogance. He is capable of doing things on a football pitch that the large majority of Premier League players cannot do.

He plays with a swagger. And he is not afraid to take a game by the scruff of the neck to make something happen – as he proved with his superb assist in the win at Luton at the weekend.

But if you go on social media after James Maddison has done any interview, you will find so much praise for his attitude. And of course, he has just hosted a golf event to raise money for charity.

So it is no surprise that Goldstein has heard that he is a fantastic character behind the scenes.