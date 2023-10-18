Premier League underrated XI of the season so far – with inclusions that may surprise you

Football fans have been loving the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, but some top performances have massively gone under the radar and there are players who have definitely been underrated so far this season, staking a claim in the Premier League underrated XI.

Some of the clubs throughout the division have had some footballers play out of their skin over the last couple of months. Players at Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool, to name a few, have been going about their business quietly away from the headlines.

It is now the October international break, and this gives us some time to appreciate some of the Premier League players who have been on great form.

Here is our most underrated Premier League XI of the season so far, do you agree?

Premier League underrated XI for 23/24 season so far

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been a key reason for Fulham sitting comfortably mid-table as he has produced some great performances in the Premier League. Leno has already made 31 saves and this has seen Fulham keep three clean sheets in eight games. The German has definitely been playing at the best level he can be and its been needed with Fulham conceding lots of chances this season.

Right-back: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Matty Cash has been unleashed this season by Unai Emery. It was already known that the Aston Villa full-back was good defensively, but now, he is playing a lot higher and this has massively worked so far for the club. Alongside the two clean sheets Cash has helped Villa get, he has also managed two goals and one assist.

Centre-back: Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Newcastle did have a rough first few games of the season but they have turned things around and Fabian Schar has been an absolute rock in defence. He has quietly gone about his business, picking up three clean sheets, and making 5.8 ball recoveries per game, via SofaScore. He has played every minute of the Premier League season so far.

Centre-back: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cristian Romero has played all eight games for Tottenham this season, scoring twice and picking up three clean sheets. Last season, he looked a reckless player, making silly tackles and producing lots of errors. Now, he looks like a top defender and with only two bookings this season, he has managed to improve on a huge weakness which saw him needlessly get sent off on occasions. Whilst other Spurs players have been praised, Romero hasn’t, but he definitely deserves it.

Left-back: Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The typical left-backs we see shine have either not been at their best this season or have suffered long-term injuries. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell has been consistently playing to a very high level. He has played every minute for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season and has helped the club keep four clean sheets. They have also only conceded seven goals. Mitchell has also managed to pick up an assist.

Central Midfielder: Pape Sarr (Tottenham)

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pape Sarr has burst onto the scene in the Premier League this season for Tottenham and has produced some perfect all-round performances. Sarr has scored one goal and assisted another. His defensive stats show why his start to the campaign has been underrated as he has managed 5.4 ball recoveries per game, 1.6 tackles per game and on average 57 touches per game, via SofaScore.

Central Midfielder: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai has settled in very nicely at Liverpool since signing in the summer transfer window and has become one of the most important players at the club. In the Premier League, the midfielder has played practically every minute and can provide top quality for the Reds in both attack and defence. He has managed a goal and he has been very unlucky not to pick up an assist as he is averaging 1.53 expected assists per game, via SofaScore.

Central Midfielder: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Lucas Paqueta has definitely gone under the radar this season. Whilst West Ham team mates James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen have been highly praised, Paqueta has not. He has managed one goal, one assist and 382 passes in eight matches. More so, Paqueta has put in a lot of work defensively this season, managing 25 tackles, which is the fifth most in the Premier League.

Right-winger: Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has been having a fantastic season and his attacking quality has massively helped Wolves stay out of the relegation zone so far. Neto only has one goal this season, but it’s his creativity that sees him in this underrated XI as he has managed five assists. He has the joint-most in the division.

Striker: Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have had a decent start to the season and don’t look like immediate relegation battlers right now. A large part of this has been down to the form of Taiwo Awoniyi so far this season. The striker has three goals and two assists in seven appearances so far. Some of his goals have come against Arsenal and Manchester United, whilst he picked up an assist against Chelsea. His capability to play well against tough opposition sees him take the striker spot in this lineup.

Left-winger: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

This campaign feels like a big one for Anthony Gordon and he looks a completely different player to the one we saw last season. With two goals and two assists in seven Premier League matches, he hasn’t set the world alight, but it’s the work he does off the ball and in the build up to attacks that is so under appreciated by many. He is managing 1.19 expected assists per game and 2.1 tackles per game, via SofaScore.