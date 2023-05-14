Premier League pundit slams Jakub Kiwior for 'stopping' during Arsenal v Brighton











Arsenal were well and truly beaten by Brighton this afternoon as Roberto De Zerbi’s men showed all the qualities that have impressed all season long.

The Seagulls were outstanding all over the park and simply footballed Arsenal off the park in front of their home fans.

Goals from Encisco and then Undav ensured Arsenal’s title hopes are now all but over. The Gunners had seen Man City win earlier in the day but couldn’t respond.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, former Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend criticised Jakub Kiwior for his role in the opening Brighton goal.

“Enciso is just standing in front of the goalkeeper as Estupinan volleys it along the six-yard line. A 60-yard pass changes the dynamic of the game. Kiwior’s boot comes off, but you can’t stop there – you’ve got to keep going,” Townsend said.

Kiwior had been spotted on the replays going down as he appeared to get a slight stamp down the back of his boot.

From there, Enciso simply nodded into the goal past Aaron Ramsdale with Kiwior left helpless. Some Arsenal players complained. But really, there was nothing in it for the referee to give.

TBR’s View: Arsenal humbled and Kiwior poor

Kiwior’s moment here wasn’t great and he obviously felt enough to go down and thought he might get a decision.

But there was more to this defeat for Arsenal than just Kiwior going down in the box. Overall, the Gunners were simply outplayed and out fought. They should even have been down to ten men, with Gabriel Martinelli lucky to stay on in the first half.

Mikel Arteta will now know that the title race is over. Gary Neville kept saying all season that City would come. And come they have.

The Gunners must now rebuild and go again. They have been great. But in the end, just come up short.