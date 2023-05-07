Premier League pundit seriously impressed by two Arsenal players v Newcastle











Arsenal and Newcastle played out an entertaining encounter at St James’ Park this afternoon in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

With both sides knowing a win would be massive for both their objectives, Newcastle and Arsenal both had intent about them throughout the 90 minutes.

The first half was a particularly tense affair. The Gunners went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Martin Odegaard’s goal.

But Newcastle also hit the post and had a penalty overturned by VAR.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

On the Arsenal side of things, it was in midfield where they shone. And watching on for Premier League productions, pundit Jim Beglin noticed that the dynamic of Odegaard and Jorginho was causing a real problem for the Toon.

“It’s too easy for Arsenal’s midfield, they’re beginning to control it. Jorginho, and Odegaard a little further forward is doing a lot of damage. Work rate is one thing, ability on the ball is another,” Beglin said.

“After the frenetic start, it feels like Arsenal are a little more measured in what they bring to the midfield, but Newcastle need to be a lot tighter.”

Odegaard’s first-half strike was his 15th Premier League goal of a superb season for the Norwegian. Jorginho, meanwhile, showed his class and experience in the middle.

TBR’s View: Odegaard one of the players of the season

If it wasn’t for Erling Haaland being so good this year, Martin Odegaard would be right in there when it comes to the top player in the league.

He has been outstanding for Arsenal. Consistently brilliant, Odegaard is proving a real bargain for the Gunners.

Jorginho, meanwhile, showed what he was all about. He held the fort well in the middle and in a frantic opening 45 minutes, he was a calm head in the storm. Certainly, Mikel Arteta will have seen a lot he liked.