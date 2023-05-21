Premier League pundit says Leeds man did something 'exceptional' v West Ham











Leeds United lost to West Ham today to put themselves in a win or bust situation heading into the final day against Tottenham.

For the Whites, the season has descended into nothing but disappointment. Relegation back to the Championship is now a distinct possibility. Indeed, only a win, and Leicester and Everton not winning their remaining games will do.

However, there was the odd moment of quality on display today from Leeds. One of which came from Rodrigo, as he fired Leeds into a 1-0 lead.

Pundit lauds moment of class from Rodrigo

Rodrigo has been a bit of a shining light for Leeds this season. The Spaniard has hit 15 goals in all competitions and taken up the mantle with Patrick Bamford struggling.

And watching on for Premier League Productions, former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson felt Rodrigo’s goal was worth of big praise.

“Fully deserved as well, it’s been a great start from Leeds. The long throw from McKennie puts West Ham in trouble, but the technique on Rodrigo’s left-foot volley was exceptional,” Hutchinson said.

“The timing and the execution was first class, and Leeds have deserved it – but now comes the test, let’s see if Leeds can manage this scenario. I suggest they push on, because they’re playing well.”

Rodrigo is likely to be one of the players Leeds could lose in the summer.

Rodrigo could fire Leeds straight back up

In an ideal world – if Leeds do go down – then Rodrigo stays put. At Championship level, he is surely too good to not succeed.

His goals and performances would be massive for a club looking to bounce back. However, there must also be a realisation that Rodrigo is likely to be in-demand.

If Leeds do have to sell, they’ll want the £25m+ back they paid. If not, then they can be confident of coming straight back up.

