Premier League pundit says only two Tottenham players get credit against Newcastle











Tottenham were absolutely hammered by Newcastle United today as they saw their hopes of a top four finish almost extinguished.

Newcastle raced into a five goal lead inside 22 minutes as Alexander Isak led a Magpies side determined to impress in front of a bouncing St James’ Park.

Of course, for Tottenham, there was little to shout about in a positive light. Some of the performances from certain individuals were desperately poor, with the likes of Hugo Lloris having particularly bad days.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, former Premier League midfield Don Hutchinson told Premier League Productions that despite the hammering, Tottenham duo Fraser Forster and Harry Kane actually deserved some element of praise.

“I didn’t fancy Spurs before the game, but I never saw a 6-1 coming. I did think Spurs would be more competitive than this, especially with lots to play for. The only players who come out of it with any credit whatsoever are Fraser Forster and Harry Kane,” Hutchinson said.

Kane once again got a goal while Forster did little wrong and stopped the rot somewhat after replacing Lloris.

TBR’s View: Kane won’t want any praise

This is the sort of result which will be making Harry Kane think further about his Tottenham future. It was the performance of a losing team and one which, at the moment, seems disinterested in performing for any manager.

Tottenham had such a good chance this season to make the top four easily. Liverpool have collapsed a tad and Chelsea have been nowhere near. Next season will be even harder, and Daniel Levy will surely be ruing the decision to allow Stellini to continue in the dugout.

Kane’s future will be called into question further after this loss. It was a nightmare performance all around and while he got his goal, that will be little consolation.