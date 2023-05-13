Premier League pundit noticed Patrick Bamford's manner before missed penalty v Newcastle











Patrick Bamford missed another penalty for Leeds today as the Whites played out an entertaining encounter with Newcastle United.

It was a back and forth affair at Elland Road as Leeds once again put in an improved performance. For Sam Allardyce, it was another positive sign towards some improvement from his Leeds players.

However, after taking the lead, Allardyce will be disappointed not to have gone on and dominated the game. And matters were made worse when at 1-0, striker Bamford missed a penalty to make it 2-0.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford misses penalty for Leeds

Bamford hasn’t got the best record from the spot. Nor has he been in the best form in the last few weeks.

And watching on for Premier League productions, Shay Given pointed out that Bamford didn’t look confident at all when stepping up to the spot.

“Look at Bamford’s face, he doesn’t look overly confident, he’s missed one penalty this season already. He’s had a bit of stick in recent times in Leeds fans but he wouldn’t fill me with confidence either. It’s still a good save by Nick Pope, it’s a massive moment, it’s a huge turning point in the game,” Given said.

Bamford also missed a great headed chance in the 74th minute as well. As the ball came in, the ball hit his shoulder rather than his head and simply lobbed over the bar.

TBR’s View: Hard work but no end product

Patrick Bamford is still putting the effort in for Leeds. He’s doing some good work up top and at times, he held the ball up well today.

But right now, Leeds need him to be scoring goals and he’s simply not doing it. He looks well short of confidence and just doesn’t look like scoring a goal.

The penalty about summed it up for Bamford lately. It was a poor effort and one of a striker who is lacking that conviction in his game. Leeds, then, will be hoping he can find something in the final two games.