Andy Townsend was left stunned by Gabriel Jesus’ late goal for Arsenal against Manchester United today.

It was a thrilling 90 minutes of action at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners after late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

United opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark as Marcus Rashford hit them against the run of play with an exceptional finish.

Arsenal levelled things up just 35 seconds later as Martin Odegaard finished off a breathtaking move.

Gabriel Jesus eventually came off the bench to replace Eddie Nketiah and it’s fair to say the Brazilian made a huge impact on the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice’s effort in stoppage time was ultimately the winner for Arsenal but Jesus wrapped up the win in style with a brilliant goal.

The 26-year-old raced through and produced an exceptional piece of skill to beat Diogo Dalot before putting the ball past Andre Onana. And the Arsenal star’s late goal left Andy Townsend stunned.

Townsend stunned by late Jesus goal

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Townsend heaped praise on Jesus for showing brilliant composure to wrap up a win for Arsenal.

“What a fantastic goal – stunning, stunning Arsenal football,” the pundit said. “That’s how you put a game to bed!

“Brilliant, brilliant finish from Gabriel Jesus, all the composure in the world. Arsenal finally get the three points!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, there were some controversial moments in the game before Arsenal’s two late goals in stoppage time.

Kai Havertz was brought down in the penalty area by Aaron Wan-Bissaka just before the hour mark and Arsenal were initially awarded a penalty. But the VAR overturned the on-field decision and ultimately came to the correct decision.

Alejandro Garnacho also thought he had earned all three points for United after scoring just before stoppage time. But the youngster was denied by a very close offside call.