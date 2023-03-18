Premier League pundit seriously impressed by 'perfect' Tottenham player v Southampton











Pedro Porro scored his first goal for Tottenham this afternoon as they played out a pulsating tie with Southampton at St Mary’s today.

The Spanish full-back has started to get going in recent weeks and took his chance today at St Mary’s by rifling in a stunning finish in the opening 45 minutes.

Porro has looked every bit the excellent attacking full-back Spurs thought they were signing in January. And in the last few games, he has showed moments of real class.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

His goal for Tottenham today was the finish of a man who has full confidence in his ability. And watching on for PL Productions, former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot was full of praise for Porro’s technique on the goal.

“You have to have the confidence. The way he hits that, it comes down to his self-belief. The timing is perfect, no one saw him,” Melchiot said.

Porro will hope to build on this performance and take his form away with Spain during the break. Certainly, Antonio Conte will be happy to see his new signing doing so well lately.

TBR’s View: Pedro Porro is looking like just what Tottenham need right now

There are still concerns about Porro in terms of his defensive capabilities, but on the whole, he is looking like a real quality player in the final third.

Porro has started to really show touches of class in recent games and his goal today summed that class up.

Tottenham fans will be loving what they’re seeing from Porro in the attacking third. The key now is for Spurs to actually get some consistency into their results and for Porro to work on his defensive attributes.

So far, Conte and Spurs fans can be happy enough with Porro’s performances. And going into next season, there’ll surely be more to come from the Spaniard.