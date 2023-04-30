Premier League pundit lauds Diaz and Gakpo as 'wonderful' as Liverpool hammer Tottenham











Liverpool have hammered Tottenham in the opening 45 minutes at Anfield today as Ryan Mason is once again left with a huge half-time ask.

The Reds dismantled Spurs inside the opening 20 minutes as they raced into a 3-0 lead and once again had Spurs fans scratching their heads in the away end.

Indeed, Gary Lineker has even joked that the Spurs players set up a standing order to keep refunding the fans!

But in and among the poor Tottenham play, Liverpool have been excellent. And watching on for PremierLeague Productions, pundit Jim Beglin was seriously impressed with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The duo combined for a fine goal for Liverpool and Beglin was in admiration of their efforts.

“This is just wonderful. Gakpo pulled it back brilliantly and there’s slight improvisation from Diaz to get a good contact on it. Forster’s not stopping that, even though it’s at the near post. Spurs look a yard off the pace and Liverpool are taking advantage.,” Beglin said.

TBR’s View: Brilliant Liverpool attacking play

Diaz’s goal was celebrated wildly inside Anfield as it was his first since coming back from injury. Liverpool will feel like they have a new player for the last few games.

Gakpo, meanwhile, continues to impress and he won the penalty for Mo Salah to tuck away as well.

Liverpool look like they are seriously purring now in the final run-in. If they’d shown this sort of level earlier in the season, then the top four would be a formality.