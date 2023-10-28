Premier League pundit hails 22-year-old Tottenham player’s efforts v Palace

Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson earned praise from Premier League pundit David Prutton for his efforts in Spurs’ second goal on Friday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace.

After a goalless first half, Spurs opened the scoring in the 53rd minute as James Maddison’s ball into the six-yard box came off Joel Ward and went into the Palace net.

Tottenham then doubled their lead in the 66th minute, with Johnson and Maddison combining well before the 22-year-old set Son Heung-min up to finish.

Prutton loved what he saw from all three players. He told the Premier League website: “What a goal. It’s stunning, from start to finish.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“Brennan Johnson getting himself heavily involved in the build-up, a nice, belated one-two with James Maddison, a roll across the box for Son just to tap in.

“This is a goal of real quality, of imagination, of energy and enthusiasm to get forward with good substitutions from the Spurs manager.”

Palace then scored in injury time as Jordan Ayew chested the ball down before firing past Guglielmo Vicario, with VAR taking its time to ratify the goal.

However, Tottenham held on to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Johnson looks like a future Tottenham star – TBR View

Well, what a good result and what an amazing season Tottenham are having. Spurs really are looking like a team now, with every player standing up and being counted.

Johnson certainly looks like he has the makings of a future star. He has done very well so far and contributed to Tottenham’s crucial second just minutes after coming off the bench.