Premier League pundit gives verdict on Luis Diaz after Liverpool goal v Tottenham











Liverpool produced an almighty first half peformance against Tottenham today as Jurgen Klopp’s side looked back to their best.

The Reds got off to a flier and were three up inside 15 minutes against a woeful looking Tottenham defence. Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, and Curtis Jones all got themselves a goal to send Anfield into raptures.

Of course, the return of Diaz is like a new signing for Liverpool. With a late push for the top four still on, Jurgen Klopp will see Diaz’s return as ideal for his team right now.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Against Tottenham, Diaz looked brilliant at times before coming off. And watching on for Premier League Productions, former Man City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips was seriously impressed by Diaz’s performance and goal.

“He’s started with such intensity, lots of off-the-ball running. For the goal, it’s a great run. He nips in front of Romero, is past the post, and hits a quality finish, guiding it back in and doing it perfectly. There’s not a better way to return than that.,” Wright-Phillips said.

Diaz has been an exceptional signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Coincidentally, he was pinched from under the noses of Tottenham.

TBR’s View: Luiz Diaz looking the business for Liverpool

Suddenly, Liverpool have an attacking threat that would worry most clubs in Europe. Gakpo is looking better each week, Salah is still flying, and the returning Diaz is a bonus. Add that into the likes of Nunez and Jota, and Liverpool have a great attacking set up.

Liverpool will keep pushing for those top four spots. Manchester United are ahead but one defeat for them and Liverpool keeping on winning will put the pressure on.

Having Diaz back is massive. And if they do finish fourth of fifth, his return will have likely played a key role in that.