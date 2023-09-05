Premier League manager believes ‘incredible’ player is ‘going to play very well’ at Leeds this season

Leeds managed to strengthen their attacking quality this summer transfer window and a Premier League manager has been speaking about one of their new signings.

It was a hectic transfer deadline day and one of the transfers saw Leeds sign winger Jaidon Anthony on loan.

The Championship club lost Luis Sinisterra on loan to Bournemouth and acted quickly. They managed to do somewhat of a trade with the Premier League club.

It was good business, and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken highly of Anthony and shared what Leeds can expect from the winger.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Iraola praises new Leeds signing Jaidon Anthony

It was a move which may have surprised fans of both clubs, with Anthony starting in three Premier League games out of four for Bournemouth this season. Despite this, he headed out on loan to Leeds.

Speaking via the Daily Echo, Bournemouth manager Iraola spoke about the player. He said: “I tried to help him (Anthony) as much as I could, because Jaidon, I love him as a person and as a player.

“Of the four games he has been with me, he has started three. He was very good in pre-season. But he had to take the decision, because we have a lot of options there out wide. It is the decision he finally took and I hope the best, because he deserves it.

“I know he is going to play very well there in Leeds and I hope he returns next season even better as a player.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Leeds fans should be excited to hear Iraola speak so highly of Anthony and it looks like they have managed to sign a top talent on loan.

The ‘incredible‘ left-winger looks like he could definitely help replace the hole temporarily left by Sinisterra this season.

Hopefully he can be one of the key attackers who can help Leeds get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.