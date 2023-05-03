Premier League club players fear Spurs manager target could leave this summer











Players at Brighton are worried that Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Roberto De Zerbi could leave the club over the summer.

The Telegraph report that the players ‘fear’ that the Italian will leave due to serious interest from Italy. He has been consistently linked with Inter Milan.

The Daily Mail reported that De Zerbi is on the list of candidates to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham, who have made contact.

The Spurs job is not available until the summer, with interim manager Ryan Mason currently in charge.

The manager has been great since joining Brighton this season. He has earned a lot of praise and understandably so as the club battle for a top eight finish.

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Players worried Tottenham target De Zerbi could leave Brighton

With Brighton currently eighth and also making it to the FA Cup Semi-Final this season, De Zerbi deserves the praise.

It is no shock to see Tottenham want him. If Brighton win their games in hand they could go above Spurs and move up to fifth.

Sadly, it looks like for now, the fears are that he could end up in his home country of Italy. Inter Milan is a European giant and it would be a great club for any manager.

De Zerbi hasn’t been in the Premier League for long, and he could want to stay and continue to prove himself in the division.

Spurs are in a mess at the moment, but with some great players and an amazing stadium, De Zerbi could be tempted to join.

Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Italian and he showed his love for the manager by praising him recently. Brighton player Adam Lallana also called De Zerbi “special”.

Meanwhile, fellow Seagulls midfielder Yasin Ayari went even further, calling De Zerbi “the world’s best coach”.

The fact that players of Brighton are fearful is not a good sign for the club. It is a good sign for interested parties as it shows he is tempted by a move away.

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

