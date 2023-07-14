Premier League club now wants to sign ‘fantastic’ £120k-a-week Aston Villa star

The latest reports suggest that Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne is a target for a Premier League club this summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are the club interested in signing Aston Villa player Lucas Digne this summer.

The two clubs have already held initial discussions to see whether this could be a possible move this transfer window.

Apparently, Forest have an interest in Digne due to the fact that they desperately need reinforcements at left-back. This makes sense as they lost loanee Renan Lodi when the season ended.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest want Lucas Digne

The £120k-a-week defender is no doubt a good player but it may be best for all parties if he were to depart this summer.

He has been ‘fantastic‘ at times over his Premier League career but sadly he fell out of favour at Aston Villa last season.

Instead, Unai Emery got the club to sign a new left-back in Alex Moreno and the Spaniard is definitely seen as the starting defender.

Digne would be a great signing for a Forest side who definitely need to strengthen in that position. Digne is both solid in attack and defence and can be a threat taking set-pieces.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The move would definitely benefit all parties and Villa could use the money gained from the possible sale on a better player in a position which needs strengthening.

With the club competing in the Europa Conference League next season they need a top squad, so selling fringe players to strengthen is a great idea.