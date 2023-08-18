Premier League club making good progress towards signing ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham player on loan

Tottenham Hotspur look like they will apparently allow one of their defenders to leave on a loan move to a Premier League club this summer.

According to The Express, Tottenham are allowing defender Japhet Tanganga to leave on a temporary move this summer.

The report goes on to say that Champions League giants Inter Milan, as well as recently-promoted Luton Town.

Apparently, Luton are making good progress in the negotiations. Despite this, Tanganga would prefer the move to Inter.

Tanganga likely to leave this summer

It makes sense for Spurs to allow Tanganga to leave as he has been somewhat surplus to requirements over the last season.

The centre-back has had some ‘phenomenal‘ moments but it feels like now is the best time for him to depart this summer.

He needs to be playing more in order to continue his growth. He is also £1.3million-a-year at the club, so this loan should free up some wages.

You can see why Tanganga is preferring Inter Milan, but if nothing is agreed with them then he may need to accept the move to Luton.

Nevertheless, a move to Luton is still a great option. They are now in the Premier League and he would be a key player for them.

At the end of the day, the move may end up going the way that Spurs want it to but not the way Tanganga wants.