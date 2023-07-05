Premier League club claims no offers have been received for £60m Tottenham target

The latest reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Marc Guehi has not been subject to any official bids yet this summer.

According to LondonWorld, club sources at Crystal Palace have insisted that no official bids have been received. They also reportedly want at least £60m for Guehi.

The report goes on to say that Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal all have him high on their shortlist. It seems like clubs are currently biding their time or waiting to see if someone else makes an offer first.

With so many clubs interested in Guehi, it will be very interesting to see what happens over the transfer window this summer.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Guehi is only 22 years-old but he is performing to a very high level in the Premier League. He clearly has top potential on top of his already good playing level.

Since joining the Eagles, Guehi has captained the side on many occasions and also been a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

It is great to see a young English international performing so well and he looks like he would be a great fit for Tottenham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

They definitely need to bring some defenders to the club. They were shocking in defence last season and they conceded so many goals.

Conceding the sixth most goals in the Premier League was a huge reason for them finishing eighth in the division. They didn’t qualify for Europe and Spurs will not want this to happen two seasons in a row.

Guehi would not just be a good signing for the present but also for the future. He is young but is already shining in the Premier League. No doubt he could stay an ever-present in the Tottenham side for many years.