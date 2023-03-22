Premier League club are very 'confident' their manager won't be joining Tottenham - journalist











Fulham expect their manager Marco Silva will commit his future to the club despite contract talks stalling amid links with Tottenham.

The Sun report that the 45-year-old is admired by Daniel Levy for the job he has done at Fulham this season and he is now first choice.

A report from 90min states contract talks have stalled in recent weeks due to emerging interest in Silva’s services from Tottenham.

But journalist Graeme Bailey told TeamTALK that Fulham think their Portuguese manager will sign on the dotted line eventually.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

He said: “Silva has just over 12 months on his current deal and the Cottagers are keen to reward their boss.

“After guiding Fulham out of the Championship at the first time of asking, they have now made a major impact on the Premier League’s top ten.

“His performance with Fulham has not gone unnoticed and links with Tottenham and Chelsea have emerged. It is understood his people have delayed talks for now.

“Despite this I am told Fulham believe that Silva will put pen to paper sooner rather than later.”

It seems Silva is convinced he is best served staying where he is and an agreement with Fulham should be reached in due course.

Spurs have been mentioned in connection with a whole host of names, and it remains to be seen whether they go with a caretaker if and when they sack Antonio Conte.

The Italian’s future still remains unresolved on the back of his outburst at Southampton on Saturday, with the international break providing time for the club to sort it out ahead of the business end of the season.