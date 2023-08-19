Premier League boss expects Arsenal to buy his ‘fantastic’ player

Arsenal have pulled off one of the moves of the summer by landing David Raya on an initial loan deal.

As per Sky Sports, the Gunners landed the Brentford goalkeeper on season-long stint for £3million.

Arsenal have an option to buy Raya for £27million, which could become an obligation to buy.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This would depend on certain conditions, primarily how many appearances he makes for the Gunners.

Raya has also extended his Bees contract by two years, with a club option for an additional 12 months.

All this has come about as reward for a player who has become one of the Premier League’s top stoppers.

While Raya is still on Brentford’s books, manager Thomas Frank expects Arsenal to buy his player.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League weekend encounter, the Dane waxed lyrical about the keeper.

Asked about Raya’s loan move, Frank told Sky Sports: “I think that this is a deal that will be complete in the future. I think it will not be a loan in the future.

“That is my feeling and understanding because I don’t think it makes sense to go there on loan where there is big competition for the number one spot.

“Of course I back him, I think he is a fantastic keeper, maybe I’m slightly biased but I think he is a very good keeper.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

Credit to Arsenal for landing Raya on this very good deal. And credit to Brentford for having helped him become one of the Premier League’s best.

With the Gunners back at the highest levels of English and European football, strength in depth becomes a huge deal.

Aaron Ramsdale is obviously a top keeper, but having competition for him will help push standards up.

And as we’ve sadly seen with Jurrien Timber, there are always things outside of the player and club’s control that mean you need to have good deputies waiting in the wings.