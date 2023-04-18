Premier League announce match officials for Manchester City vs Arsenal clash











The Premier League have officially announced that Michael Oliver will referee Arsenal’s crunch clash against Manchester City next week.

Arsenal will be looking to make a real statement at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday after they have squandered a two goal lead in consecutive games.

The Gunners will face Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday beforehand, but they will undoubtedly have one eye on next week’s game.

Manchester City have really stepped it up a notch of late and seem to have finally rediscovered their best form.

Next week’s clash in Manchester feels like a pivotal game in the title race and the Premier League have announced who’ll be officiating the game.

Oliver to referee City vs Arsenal clash

The referee in charge of next week’s game at the Etihad Stadium will be Michael Oliver and his assistants are Stuart Burt and Ian Hussin.

Craig Pawson has been named as the fourth official, while VAR will be headed up by David Coote and he’ll be assisted by Eddie Smart.

Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their last two results with a win over the Saints, which would put them seven points clear heading into next week’s game.

Of course, City will have two games in hand over the Gunners by the time the two sides face off.

It’s been billed as a crucial title-decider for the past few months and it has certainly shaped up that way after Pep Guardiola’s have closed the gap at the top of the table of late.

