The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur will not be signing Premier League winger Kaoru Mitoma this summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are admirers of the Brighton winger. They are one of many admirers. Other reports suggested that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Mitoma.

The report goes on to say that Mitoma is not going anywhere this summer. Manager Roberto De Zerbi believes there is still room for improvement.

Apparently Mitoma is reportedly valued at £35million. Despite this, it looks like Brighton will keep hold of him during the summer transfer window.

Mitoma will not be joining Tottenham this summer

The winger is no doubt a good player, and he is highly-rated by many. Brighton CEO Paul Barber has said that he is “potentially world-class“.

Last season in the Premier League, the Japanese winger manager to score seven goals and also pick up six assists in 33 appearances.

He has become a fan-favourite at his current club and is a player whose Premier League career has started a lot later than others.

Mitoma is already 26 years-old but only moved to the Premier League from the Belgian division last summer. He is now coming into his prime.

Spurs are apparently admirers of Mitoma, but the fact that he won’t join them this summer will not upset them too badly.

They have already brought in the very creative James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski has signed permanently for the club.

This, combined with the fact that they also have other attacking talent like Richarlison, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in their side suggests that they could be spending that money elsewhere this summer.

It would be great if they could add Mitoma, but they can definitely improve their squad elsewhere and still have a very healthy attack.