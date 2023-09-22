‘Potentially’: Rio Ferdinand says £27m Arsenal player could be going to the very top now

William Saliba may have only been playing for Arsenal at first-team level for just over a season, but he’s already one of the best centre-backs in Arsenal’s recent history.

The Frenchman has been colossal since coming into the fold at the Emirates, and at the age of just 22, the sky is the limit for this young man.

Speaking on Filthy Fellas, Rio Ferdinand was asked to give his verdict on the £27m player, and he says that he thinks the youngster could potentially be headed to the very top of this sport.

In fact, Ferdinand stated that he couldn’t even predict whether or not Saliba would ultimately end up being better than he is once he has fully developed.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saliba going to the top

Ferdinand gave his verdict on the defender.

“I think potentially he could be top, top, top, top tier. Potentially, potentially,” Ferdinand said.

“Could he be better than you?” Ferdinand was asked.

“Who knows?” Ferdinand concluded.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of the best

We’re not exaggerating when we say that William Saliba could ultimately end up being one of the best defenders in the world.

In all honesty, there’s an argument to be made that he is already there, and the scary thing is that he’s only going to get better.

The Frenchman is a truly rare talent. He has everything you would want from a modern-day centre-back, and he’s in a team that will only grow and improve alongside him.

Saliba may well go down as one of the best signings in modern Arsenal history.

Ferdinand knows a good centre-back when he sees one, and he may be right about Saliba going to the top.