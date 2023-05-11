‘Potential option’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are taking a real look at £40m Frenchman











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have scouted Jean-Clair Todibo in his most recent game against Lens for Nice.

The French defender has been making waves over in France for a number of years now since leaving Barcelona. He first caught the eye when he was paired with William Saliba during the Arsenal defender’s loan spell with Nice, and he’s gone from strength to strength since.

As a former Barcelona player, Todibo is, as you would expect, incredibly comfortable on the ball and brilliant at playing out from the back, and he could be just what the doctor ordered at Anfield.

Liverpool looking at Todibo

Romano shared what he knows about the Frenchman.

“In the Premier League we have to keep an eye on Jean-Clair Todibo. The centre-back from Nice, former Barcelona player is doing very well. His pricetag is around €45m (£40m) and he’s doing very well. In the last game between Nice and Lens there were three Premier League teams on a mission to follow Todibo, Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool. All three of these clubs are monitoring the player and keeping an eye on the player as a potential option for the summer,” Romano said.

Imagine him and Konate

Liverpool could well have France’s future centre-half pairing if they put Todibo in the same team as Konate.

Of course, Todibo is not a left-footer, so that is a mis of a mis-match, but, much like Virgil van Dijk, he can play on that side just as he did with Nice when he was working alongside Saliba.

He’d be amazing alongside Konate as both players would complement each other’s attributes brilliantly, while the French connection would also help the pair gel behind the scenes potentially.

As Romano says, Liverpool will face competition for Todibo from the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United, but the fact that these three clubs are tracking the player just goes to show how good he is.

Todibo is certainly a player to keep an eye on heading into the summer.

