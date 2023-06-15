Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz.

The Athletic have reported that the Gunners have made an approach to Chelsea about bringing the attacker to the Emirates, and, in all honesty, this is quite a confusing move.

Indeed, Havertz has flattered to deceive in the Premier League so far, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, those within the game still believe that Havertz is a top, top talent.

Indeed, according to Jones, recruitment experts and coach have highlighted Havertz as a potential future Ballon d’Or winner.

Havertz tipped for massive things

Jones shared what he’s heard from within the game about the £60m man.

“Kai Havertz, anyone in the recruitment game or the coaching game thinks he can be, and I saw someone laugh when I said this, a potential Ballon d’Or winner. He’s been spoken about since the age of 17, 18, 19, since he came into adult football as a potential Ballon d’Or winner one day, and that’s what we were looking at when he left Leverkusen. So far it doesn’t look like he has chosen the right path, and it seems to me that he has decided he has to move to get back on track,” Jones said.

Needs to improve

Some within the game may think that Havertz has what it takes to be one of the best in the world, but let’s be honest, he needs to improve massively if he’s going to reach that sort of level.

He’s yet to hit double figures in terms of goals in the Premier League, and he’s not been brilliant for Chelsea if we’re being honest.

He’s a talented player, but he needs to be more consistent and more clinical if he’s going to be considered amongst the best players on the planet.