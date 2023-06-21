Bryan Gil is going to be looked at one last time at Tottenham this summer before he is likely sold.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the 22-year-old.

Gil is a player that Tottenham fans have wanted to succeed for quite some time, but sadly, he’s been unable to make much of a mark in English football.

Jones says that the noises coming out of Tottenham don’t suggest that Gil is going to get much of a chance to impress, but Postecoglou will look at him in pre-season before making a decision.

However, the most likely outcome is that Gil will be sold.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Gil to be looked at

Jones shared what he knows about the Spaniard.

“That hasn’t been the message that Bryan Gil is going to get much of a look. Postecoglou will cast his eye over him in pre-season, he’ll get that opportunity, but there is still a feeling that he might leave the club. There’s always been a doubt if the Premier League suits him as a player, and we will see if Postecoglou thinks that is the case,” Jones said.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Last chance saloon

Gil won’t have long to prove to Ange Postecoglou that he has what it takes to be a star.

The winger will have a short amount of time in pre-season to show what he’s all about, and if he fails to impress, his time at Spurs will be over.

Sadly, it’s hard to really tip Gil to save his skin at Spurs, he’s barely shown any promise since joining back in 2021, and it may be best for all parties to close this chapter of his career.

Sadly, Gil’s move to Tottenham has been nothing short of an absolute bust.