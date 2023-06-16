Daniel Levy made Ange Postecoglou quite an important promise during his Tottenham interview.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel about the Australian manager.

Apparently according to Bailey, Posecoglou was told in his Tottenham interview that Harry Kane will not be leaving Spurs this summer.

Of course, as we all know, Kane has interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, but according to Bailey, Levy has told his manager that he won’t be selling the player.

Interestingly, Bailey says that Levy is sticking to his word, claiming that the Spurs chairman isn’t even taking calls about Kane at this point.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Levy promised Postecoglou Kane is staying

Bailey shared what he knows about the Spurs boss and Levy.

“Yeah, from what we’re hearing , Ange Postecoglou was told Harry Kane is not leaving as a part of the interview process. We know that Daniel Levy is basically ignoring calls, he’s done it before and he will do it in this window,” Bailey said.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

For how long?

Levy may well have told Postecoglou that Kane is staying, but the real question is, how long will Kane be staying?

It’s all well and good for Spurs to keep him for another year, but in 12 months’ time he will be out of contract, and that puts Tottenham in an even worse position than they would be in if he was sold.

Did Levy make any promises to Postecoglou about Kane’s contract situation? That would be interesting to know, and we would love to have been a fly on the wall when these conversations were taking place.

Kane’s future is certainly something that Postecoglou needs to get to grips with.