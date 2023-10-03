Postecoglou so impressed by 24-year-old Spurs player who’s an amazing athlete

Ange Postecoglou has lauded Pedro Porro for the way that he has adapted to the role he now has at Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that he is such a good player.

Postecoglou was speaking to Spurs’ official website following the club’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday which leaves the Australian’s side as Manchester City’s closest rival right now.

Pedro Porro had a difficult start to life at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He was the player Spurs seemed to be prioritising signing during the January transfer window. And it was a coup to bring him to North London on an initial loan.

However, the Spaniard struggled to bring his Sporting form with him. And he was only able to show glimpses of his quality during his first few months with Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou praises Pedro Porro after Tottenham win

But this season has been a different story. Porro has been electric for Spurs. And it was his cross that was turned into the back of the Liverpool net by Joel Matip at the weekend.

He has definitely stepped up this season. But Ange Postecoglou is clearly not surprised by how well he has started the campaign.

“Pedro has been super,” he told Tottenham’s official website. “Obviously, with our full-backs, we’re asking for a different type of role than they’re used to, and both him and Destiny have opened up really well to it.

“They’re trying to learn, trying to understand it. I think it suits Pedro in many respects because he’s such a good footballer, technically, he’s a very good footballer, but he’s also a great athlete.”

Spurs squad look transformed this season

Depth is surely a concern for Tottenham fans. Their strongest lineup are well on their way to proving that they can now compete with anyone. But a few injuries would surely hit Spurs really hard.

Emerson Royal has been a decent signing for the club. But Porro has arguably been on another level since he came into the team.

If Tottenham can enjoy some luck with injuries, then it could definitely be a really good season for Postecoglou’s men.

Ultimately, Porro is one of a number of Spurs players across the pitch who look completely transformed from where they were last season.