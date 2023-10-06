Postecoglou says ‘complete’ 20-year-old Spurs gem has been training well

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has praised Spurs talent Alejo Veliz for how hard he has worked since joining the club.

The Tottenham boss, speaking to football.london, says the 20-year-old Spurs forward is getting fitter and has been impressing in training.

Tottenham signed Veliz in the summer from Argentine outfit Rosario Central for a reported £13million fee, as per BBC Sport.

Spurs have had to be patient with the youngster, as an injury sidelined him in the early stages of the campaign.

Veliz has worked hard to get up to speed and made his Tottenham debut off the bench against Liverpool.

The Argentine talent also got 28 minutes under his belt in the EFL Trophy win over Colchester last month.

‘He’ll keep working hard’

Postecoglou, speaking about Veliz ahead of the Luton match, is looking forward to see how the player continues to fare.

“With Alejo, we obviously signed him and he came in with an injury problem,” said Postecoglou.

“So we took a conservative approach knowing the demands of the Premier League and our training.

“He’s had to work hard but we brought him in as a first-team squad member and to help us in that front third.

“He’s getting fitter now and had a good couple of weeks of training.

“It was great to get him on and I’m sure he’ll keep working hard to make an impact for us and help us.”

Our view

Not many on these shores knew of Veliz when Spurs signed him, but he made waves in Argentina and he looks like a star in the making.

He registered an impressive 11 goals from 23 Liga Profesional outings for Rosario this term, and made 63 senior appearances in total.

Football Talent Scout has deemed Veliz a ‘complete forward’ and likened his style of play to Raul Jimenez.

Obviously he’s young and new to this league, so he’ll need a bit of time to get accustomed to the Premier League, not to mention grow as a player in general.

However, it’ll be exciting to see how Veliz fares and develops while at Tottenham. Hopefully he can meet his potential.

Having made the matchday squad for the last two Premier League games, there’s a chance Veliz could feature against Luton too.