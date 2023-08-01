Postecoglou now reportedly wants striker former Spurs boss criticised over Lloris incident

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a move for Romelu Lukaku if they end up selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that Ange Postecoglou would like to take the Chelsea striker on loan if Kane ends up leaving.

It would be a surprise if Romelu Lukaku did end up at Tottenham given that he would be joining from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

But there may also be something of an awkward reunion on the cards if he does join Spurs.

Awkward reunion may be on the cards if Lukaku joins Tottenham

It was a decade ago that Hugo Lloris appeared to be knocked out after a collision with Lukaku during a clash between Tottenham and Everton at Goodison Park.

The clash appeared to be completely accidental, with Lukaku’s leg catching Lloris’ head as the goalkeeper came out to gather possession.

However, after facing criticism for letting Lloris play on, then Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas hit out at the Belgian striker for not doing more to avoid making contact – as well as not speaking to Lloris afterwards.

“I want to believe that Lukaku’s leg was not left late to clash into Hugo’s head. I find it remarkable that nobody has actually found out if he could have avoided the goalkeeper and I am disappointed that Lukaku hasn’t contacted Hugo,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I don’t question Lukaku’s integrity, but I think he could have jumped over perfectly.”

Of course, that was a long, long time ago. And it did appear that Villas-Boas was lashing out due to the criticism he and his medical team had faced.

It is also not yet clear whether Lloris will be staying at Tottenham beyond this summer after losing his spot as number one.

But if the Frenchman does believe Lukaku could have done more, and he does end up staying at Tottenham, it could make things a little tricky if the striker signs for Spurs at some stage in the coming weeks.