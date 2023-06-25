Postecoglou now keen to bring ‘outstanding’ 25-year-old back to Tottenham this summer

Ange Postecoglou is interested in offering Cameron Carter-Vickers the chance to return to Tottenham Hotspur, with the centre-back one of the Celtic players on his radar this summer.

That is according to a report from the Sunday People (25/6; page 61), which notes that Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate are also on the Spurs boss’ wishlist.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has had a superb time since moving to Celtic two years ago. The USMNT international impressed enough during an initial loan spell to earn a permanent move to Parkhead last year.

Carter-Vickers a target for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Of course, the only manager he has played under for the Hoops is Ange Postecoglou. And it seems that he could soon get the chance to follow the Australian to North London.

Obviously, a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would see the 25-year-old return to familiar surroundings. Carter-Vickers spent around 13 years on the books with Spurs.

He actually only made a handful of first-team appearances for Tottenham. Instead, he spent the majority of his time with the club out on loan before Celtic signed him permanently.

It would be interesting to see how Carter-Vickers would feel about a potential move to Tottenham. He appears to be settled at Celtic now. And that may be particularly important after seven loan spells so early in his career.

But turning down Postecoglou may be difficult. And he may well feel that he is the perfect boss to help him establish himself in the Premier League at long last.

Some Spurs fans may have reservations. But he has been ‘outstanding‘ for Celtic. So if Postecoglou wants him, he clearly feels that he is ready for that step.