Tottenham Hotspur have begun a new era under Ange Postecoglou, and things seem to be heading in the right direction.

Admittedly, Spurs’ pre-season hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. One friendly had to be cancelled, while another saw different opposition have to come in.

Tottenham’s first friendly saw them lost 3-2 to West Ham. Meanwhile, against Lion City Sailors, they surprisingly fell behind.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Obviously any pre-season loss doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, and Spurs did come back to win 5-1 against the Singaporean side.

There have certainly been a lot of positives in the close season. Most of the players are looking good and playing confidently.

Tottenham have also made some good signings. Admittedly, Guglielmo Vicario still needs to find his feet. However, James Maddison and Manor Solomon have looked bright.

However, one particular player who Spurs have had on their books for ages is now really looking like – apologies for using this cliché – a brand new signing under Postecoglou.

Giovani Lo Celso has appeared exit-bound for the best part of 18 months. Indeed, he hasn’t played a competitive game for Spurs for that long, as he had been out on loan.

This summer, speculation linking the Argentine with a move away has continued to do the rounds.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

However, Lo Celso could well end up staying at Tottenham after all. He looks good in Postecoglou’s system and looks refreshed and raring to go.

‘I’m really happy with Gio’

Indeed, Postecoglou dropped a huge hint over the 27-year-old’s future after the match. And they were very positive comments indeed.

Alasdair Gold asked the Spurs boss what he made of reports from Spain linking Lo Celso with a move away.

“I’m here mate, you don’t have to go all the way to Spain, just ask the question,” he joked, as per football.london.

“I’m really happy with Gio. He’s been really good in training. You can see he’s a quality player and I think the way we play suits him.

“I’ve enjoyed working with him and I think he’s enjoying himself in terms of the football we want to play and yeah it’s going well.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Finally, a Spurs manager that gets Lo Celso. This is good news, and there’s a very good chance he won’t be going anywhere.

Let’s face it, Lo Celso is very highly rated. Lionel Messi likes him, and former Villarreal teammate Geronimo Rulli previously deemed him ‘one of the best players in the world’.

It’s only at Tottenham where he seemed like a square peg in a round hole, but it looks like that’s no longer the case.

This could well be a masterstroke from Postecoglou, bringing the best out of such an exciting and talented player.

Let’s hope things continue on the right track and Spurs can unleash a peak Lo Celso on the Premier League.