Ange Postecoglou is fighting to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who has shared an update on the striker on the Here We Go Podcast.

Kane has, of course, been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent weeks, and according to Romano, Postecoglou is trying hard to keep the ‘underrated’ striker at Spurs via some direct talks at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Postecoglou is trying

Romano shared what he knows about Kane.

“We can confirm what Bild reported. There was a very important contact between Bayern and Tottenham for Harry Kane. This is important because Bayern are trying their best. The message from Tottenham has been clear they will fight to keep Harry Kane at the club, they want to offer him a new deal. Ange Postecoglou is trying to convince the player by speaking to him directly at the training ground, but Bayern are still trying,” Romano said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Uphill task

Ange Postecoglou is trying his hardest to keep Harry Kane at Spurs, but, in all honesty, he may be facing an uphill task here.

Let’s be real here, Postecoglou isn’t going to be able to tell Kane anything he hasn’t heard before.

Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte will all have had these exact conversations with Kane before about how things are changing at Tottenham and how the striker can win trophies with Spurs, but time and time again he has been let down.

Of course, we don’t know what is going through Kane’s head, but it’s fair to assume he’s at least questioning his future at the club.

Postecoglou will have to come up with something incredibly convincing if he wants to keep the England captain at the club in the long-term, that’s for sure.