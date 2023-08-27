Optimism is high at Tottenham Hotspur after just three games of the Premier League season.

Spurs are unbeaten in the league and have won their last two matches by two goals to nil.

Not only that, but Tottenham are once again delivering exciting, swashbuckling football.

Ange Postecoglou is to thank for quickly turning things around at Spurs.

Aside from being a top coach, the Australian is also known for striking gold in the market.

It’s no surprise that so many of his summer signings have hit the ground running at Tottenham.

On Saturday, Micky van de Ven shone alongside Cristian Romero in the back line once again.

Meanwhile, fellow Tottenham newcomer James Maddison was the best player against Bournemouth.

With less than a week remaining before the window slams shut, Spurs may not be done yet.

Postecoglou dropped an exciting hint after the Cherries game, suggesting there could be more business.

“I reckon there’ll be a lot happening before the window shuts,” BBC Sport quoted him as saying.

“How much I’m going to be involved, I’m not really sure.

“But I’ve got a feeling there’ll be a fair bit of activity this week.”

Our view

It’s worth mentioning that transfer activity could also mean outgoings, which obviously aren’t quite as exciting as incomings.

Tottenham have a number of players who they could look to move on, some of them – like Tanguy Ndombele – on big wages.

Chances are Spurs will need to shift a couple of their ‘bomb squad’ players before making last-minute swoops for other targets.

Nonetheless, let’s hope that some more incomings are on the cards. Tottenham could do with bringing in another defender and a striker for the sake of strength in depth.