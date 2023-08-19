Postecoglou could unleash ‘outstanding’ Spurs ace today, he’ll give Manchester United a torrid time – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could unleash Cristian Romero following his positive injury update and he could be key to Spurs getting a win over Manchester United today

The Tottenham centre-back managed to score in their first match of the Premier League season last weekend.

Immediately after the goal, the Argentinian had to be substituted off due to a head injury caused in an earlier collision.

The World Cup winner is key to the North London side having a good season and Postecoglou’s new injury update could be key to them winning in the huge match vs the Red Devils later today.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Postecoglou could unleash Romero vs Manchester United

The player, who was called ‘outstanding‘ by Lionel Messi, is no doubt crucial to the success of the club this season.

Postecoglou was speaking in his press conference ahead of the game. The manager brought up the fitness of Romero following his concussion injury. He said, via Football.London, “Cristian is good to go. Obviously he’s been in the hands of the medical team going through all the protocols. He’s ticked all the boxes and felt fine all week. Aside from that, no change from last week.”

This is a huge boost and will be something the club needed ahead of a big match against Manchester United in the division.

Not only is Romero a solid centre-back who loves a tackle, the player is also one who is great at passing and creating a rhythm from the back of the team.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

His winning mentality after lifting the World Cup, combined with his experience and quality on the ball in both attack and defence could see him give both the Manchester United attackers and defenders a torrid time in the match today.

Postecoglou and fans of the club will be over the moon to hear that the 25 year-old has been given the green light ahead of the game.