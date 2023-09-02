Tottenham Hotspur clinched the signing of Brennan Johnson towards the end of transfer deadline day.

According to Alasdair Gold, this suggests that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is planning a tactical switch.

Johnson is a versatile forward, who played in a variety of positions during his time at Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Tottenham newcomer mostly played as a right winger and as a second striker while in the Midlands.

Just 18 of Johnson’s 109 competitive appearances for the club came as a centre-forward (Transfermarkt).

The new Spurs signing has also played in attacking midfield, on the left wing and even in central midfield.

Johnson is not a conventional No. 9, so he’s not necessarily a like-for-like Harry Kane replacement.

Alasdair Gold reckons Johnson’s arrival at Spurs could see Son Heung-min play in a different position.

On transfer deadline day, the esteemed journalist held a Tottenham Q&A on football.london.

A fan asked him whether Johnson’s arrival would see Ange Postecoglou play Son centrally more often.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“Absolutely,” replied Gold.

“I think Sonny would thrive through the middle in the Postecoglou system with the low crosses that come in.

“The Spurs boss has admitted it himself that it’s something he thinks could work.”

Our view

Tottenham have just begun a new era, with Postecoglou in the dugout and with a revamped squad.

Losing Kane was obviously a huge blow, but the new Spurs boss has wasted no time in reshaping his ranks.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham’s front line is now composed of numerous versatile players, which is key in the modern game.

And the prospect of Son becoming the line-leader and getting on the end of good crosses is an exciting one.