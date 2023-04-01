‘Possibly’: Spurs could look at 49-year-old if they don’t get their top manager targets - journalist











Thomas Frank could be an option for Tottenham if the north London club don’t manage to land their top managerial targets.

Speaking on Matt Hayes’ YouTube channel, Matt Law has been discussing some managerial options for Tottenham and he mentioned Frank’s name.

Law did admit that this is an unlikely move, but he said that the Dane could be looked at if Spurs are forced to go further down their list after missing out on their top targets.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Frank an option

Law shared what he knows about Frank and Spurs.

“Thomas Frank possibly, but it’s unlikely. He might get looked at depending on how far down the list we go, but off the top of my head you covered most of the basis with the guys you mentioned,” Law said.

Could happen

Frank is clearly not Tottenham’s first choice, but Spurs do have a history of not being able to attract the managers they want.

Indeed, if you cast your mind back 18 months, you’ll remember that Tottenham were digging around for a Jose Mourinho replacement for weeks on end, and, ultimately, they settled on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Make no mistake about it, Nuno wasn’t Spurs’ first choice. The club went for the likes of Paulo Fonseca, Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso before bringing Nuno in, and the same situation could seemingly lead to Frank being appointed.

Of course, as Law says, it is unlikely that the 49-year-old will be coming to north London, but with Spurs being so unpredictable at the moment, you can’t rule anything out.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all