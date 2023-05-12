‘Possibly’: Journalist suggests Liverpool could try to sign World Cup runner-up who’s about to be relegated











Duje Caleta-Car is a potential target for Liverpool this summer according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Pearce was asked if there were any relegation candidates who Liverpool could look to sign, and he mentioned Caleta-Car as an option from Southampton.

Now, it’s important to note that Pearce said that he’s not sure about how Liverpool currently view the player, but he did say that he’s certainly someone they have considered in the past and it’s a possibility that he comes back on their radar this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Caleta-Car an option

Pearce spoke about the World Cup runner-up.

“The only one I think possibly at Southampton would be Caleta-Car the Croatian centre-back. Liverpool need to bolster that department in the summer and he’s one that Liverpool have looked at in the past. I don’t know if he’s still someone of interest, but the fact they’ve scouted him previously and he was considered, I’d put that as a possibility as well,” Pearce said.

Unknown quantity

Caleta-Car may be about to be relegated with Southampton, but he’s still a bit of an unknown quantity at this level.

He’s only started nine games for Southampton this season, and, for the most part, he’s been surrounded by a dysfunctional unit during that time.

Let’s not forget, this is a young man who was very impressive during his time at Marseille, so if he’s put into a more ball-dominant team like Liverpool, he could well shine in the Premier League.

Southampton are all but down now, so they will have to sell a few players this summer and Caleta-Car is certainly one who is likely to be on the market come the end of the season.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Show all