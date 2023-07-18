Matteo Guendouzi is being eyed as a potential replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham.

That is according to Roshane Thomas who was speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast about the Hammers’ plans to replace their former captain.

As we all know, Rice has now gone to Arsenal, and the east London outfit will need to sign up a replacement.

Ironically, it could be a former Arsenal player who is the answer to the Hammers’ prayers as they’re looking at Guendouzi as a potential option.

Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

Guendouzi an option

Thomas shared West Ham’s plan to replace Rice.

“It’s a great deal. I’ve seen fans on social media complain about Rice leaving, and while I understand that, Rice leaves as a West Ham great,” Thomas said.

“Financially it’s an amazing deal for West Ham and the club deserve it, shoutout to David Sullivan the majority shareholder, he knew the price and they had to pay it. The priority going forwards is to find a Rice replacement and that won’t be easy. Currently the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, the Marseille midfielder, he’s been viewed as a possible replacement, Joao Palhinha, the Fulham midfielder and you have Alex Scott who’s not for Declan Rice, but he’s a midfielder they could bring in.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Needs to mature

Guendouzi has always been a talented player, but the last time he was in England he just wasn’t mature enough to be a star.

There’s a reason Arsenal sold him for just £10m.

Consistency was an issue, as was his temperament, and when you’re looking to replace a player like Rice, consistency and a calm head are two key attributes.

Of course, after a few years in France, there’s every chance that Guendouzi has grown up a bit, but if he comes back as the same old player, West Ham will not have done a good job in replacing Rice.