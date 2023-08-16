‘Possibility he leaves’: Journalist wouldn’t be shocked if Spurs now signed ‘fantastic’ £45m PL star

Journalist Tom Barclay has suggested that he would not be completely shocked if Tottenham Hotspur did end up signing Brennan Johnson this summer, with there being a possibility that the forward leaves Nottingham Forest.

Barclay was speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast about the players Spurs could yet target in the final couple of weeks in the transfer window.

Brennan Johnson appears to have moved back on the radar following the departure of Harry Kane last week. The Telegraph reported in the last few days that he is a Tottenham target. Meanwhile, the report suggested that an offer of around £45 million could tempt Forest into a sale.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Barclay was asked about the possibility of Spurs pursuing a deal for the Wales international before the deadline. And judging by his answer, it is clearly going to be a difficult move to get across the line – but certainly, not out of the question by any means.

Journalist wouldn’t be shocked if Tottenham signed Johnson

“I do think they like Brennan Johnson,” he told Last Word On Spurs.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

“It sounds like Forest, there’s a possibility he leaves this summer. But it’s quite a lot of money for Tottenham, even though I know they’re flush. I wouldn’t be shocked if they signed him, but I’d be kind of surprised.”

Johnson enjoyed a very impressive first season in the Premier League, scoring eight times for Steve Cooper’s side. He played a hugely important role in keeping Forest in the top-flight.

But it appears that it could be another difficult year at the City Ground. They were up against Arsenal on the opening day of the new campaign. But they really did struggle to lay a glove on the Gunners before the latter stages.

Johnson himself, actually missed a golden opportunity while the game was goalless. But that may not put off his admirers.

It would certainly be smart for Tottenham to sign another attacker before the window shuts. Obviously, replacing Kane will be nearly impossible. But adding more quality in the final third makes a lot of sense.

And Johnson is a ‘fantastic‘ talent with an extremely high ceiling. He is the kind of player who could really kick on working with Ange Postecoglou.

And clearly, ruling anything out in this transfer window is largely foolish.