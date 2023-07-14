West Ham United are edging closer to the signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast about the Hammers and a move for the midfielder.

Sheth says that there has been positive talks with Juventus regarding a move for the £6m Swiss midfielder and this one seems to be edging closer and closer.

Interestingly, according to Sheth, this deal is being driven by Tim Steidten, and it could be a sign of things to come under the Hammers’ new Technical Director.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Zakaria move progressing

Sheth shared what he knows about this deal.

“They remain in positive talks with Juventus about the signing of Denis Zakaria. This is being driven by their Technical Director Tim Steidten who tried to sign Zakaria when he was the Sporting co-ordinator at Bayer Leverkusen,” Sheth said.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Decent addition

We’re not going to pretend as if this is the Declan Rice replacement West Ham so desperately need, but it is quite a decent addition to this squad.

Indeed, Zakaria is a very handy player at this level.

There’s a reason he’s played for the likes of Juventus and Chelsea, he’s a quality midfielder who would bring a lot to this West Ham side.

Of course, once Rice does go, there will be further work to do in the midfield area, but this is a good start to a summer where West Ham need to do plenty of work in order to build on the success of last season’s Europa Conference League win.

It will be interesting to see what else the Hammers can do this summer, that’s for sure.