‘Positive conversations’: Spurs on right track for ‘lightning-quick’ striker – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking around for attacking reinforcements in wake of Harry Kane’s departure.

Spurs have been linked with a host of exciting forwards in recent weeks, in particular with Gent’s Gift Orban.

There has been a lot of speculation linking Tottenham with the 21-year-old, one of the most in-form young strikers in the world.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on The Debrief Podcast regarding Spurs’ pursuit of a new forward.

The transfer insider says Tottenham have had ‘positive conversations on the player side’ involving Orban.

“I think they will sign one (striker) if they get the right opportunity,” he said.

“One of the players they’re following is Gift Orban, the talented striker from Gent.

“They’ve (Tottenham) had positive conversations on the player side but never sent any bid.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that Spurs have been doing the groundwork on potential new signings in attack.

From what various reports have been saying, Tottenham have had talks with both Orban and with Gent.

It’s good to know the player-side conversations have been positive. Hopefully personal terms won’t be an issue.

As for club-side, it looks like Tottenham and Gent are still trying to come to an agreement over a potential fee.

Understandably, Spurs don’t want to pay too much, while Orban’s club wants to make as much as they can from their biggest asset.

Orban is certainly a good shout for Spurs. He’s extremely talented and prolific, young, and not particularly expensive even at Gent’s top valuation.

The 21-year-old has been deemed a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’, and ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘.

Tottenham still have plenty of time to make a bid. If Spurs manage to sort out details on player-side and club-side, things should then move quite quickly.