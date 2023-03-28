Polish media deliver verdict on Arsenal man Jakub Kiwior's performance last night











Arsenal new-boy Jakub Kiwior has received mixed reviews from the Polish media after his display against Albania last night.

Kiwior completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium back in January but he has found opportunities hard to come by under Mikel Arteta.

The former Spezia Calcio man is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal due to the brilliant form of Gabriel Magalhaes, alongside William Saliba.

But Kiwior has got some much-needed minutes under his belt for Poland over the past week. The 23-year-old started in the 1-0 win over Albania last night after a ‘disastrous’ performance against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And the Polish media state that he improved on his previous display, but played in a ‘strange’ position for Fernando Santos’ men.

Polish media deliver Kiwior verdict

Sport Wprost handed Kiwior a five out of 10 for his display against Albania. The outlet notes that the Arsenal man improved on his last display and he did the basics well.

They wrote: “Santos trusted him after a disastrous performance in the first game in March and this time the Arsenal player did not disappoint.

“He played a strange left-back position, which had practically no offensive tasks. However, he did well with the basic work – interceptions or securing his colleagues.”

Meczyki gave Kiwior the same rating for his display, but thought that he looked slightly ‘nervous’ during the game.

“Decently, although he seemed nervous, sometimes he lacked accuracy,” the outlet wrote.

“He took care of the back, chose safe solutions, had to sit in it the match with the Czech Republic.

“In general, however, he did not fail anything serious, we leave the starting note, especially since he did not play in his position.”

Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At 23, Kiwior is certainly not the finished article but it will only benefit him to be playing regularly for Poland.

He didn’t enjoy the best of times on Friday as he was part of the side that suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Czech Republic.

But it seems that the Arsenal man improved on his display and even played in a slightly new position under Santos.

Kiwior will be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt when he returns to north London, but that may be unrealistic for him at this moment in time.

With Arsenal pushing for the Premier League title, it’s difficult to see Arteta giving him a chance over Gabriel anytime soon, unless his hand is forced by an injury or suspension.

